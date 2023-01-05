Tata Harper

Clear Skin Routine

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tata Harper

Our Clear Skin Kit includes a 3-step regimen to clarify & renew skin with a healthy radiance. This curated collection of products works powerfully together to target blemishes from all angles, revealing a clear, hydrated, fresh out of the spa complexion. As you apply your skincare, take a moment to breathe deeply and create your own self-care ritual. Each natural formula offers an aromatic, uplifting scent for a spa like experience from your own home. Set Contains: Small Collapsible Box Clarifying Cleanser DLX Clarifying Mask DLX Clarifying Moisturizer DLX