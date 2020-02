The Psychic Tree

Clear Quartz Worry Stone

Healing Crystal Worry stones are great for holding in your palm and using them to relax and reduce anxiety. They are also great to hold whilst mediating. This worry stone is made from Clear Quartz which is one of the most powerful crystals for healing and amplifying energy. It is a good crystal for balancing and also unblocking energy This Worry Stone is approx 30mm x 40mm x 6mm and has a beautifully carved indent for holding