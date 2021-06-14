Paula's Choice

Clear Moisturiser Spf30

£11.00

Formulated for oilier, blemish-prone skin types, this featherweight moisturiser keeps skin balanced, healthy and calm – not to mention protected from harmful and ageing UV rays with broad-spectrum SPF30. With a non-greasy fluid consistency, the clever formula mattifies excess shine and minimises the appearance of pores to lend a smooth canvas perfectly primed for make up application or for wearing in its bare, beautiful glory. A blend of vitamin-dense plant extracts – think: green tea, pomegranate and goji among others – add their antioxidant properties to the mix, soothing any upsets, fading red marks and defending against environmental stressors. Perfect for wearing the daytime, this multi-tasking hero comes in both full (60ml) and travel (15ml) sizes – perfect for on-the-go or trialling before investing in the full size