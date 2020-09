Gopaldas

Clear Jelly Butt Plug

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

It's no secret––the easiest place to explore anal pleasures is in the bath or shower! That's why this completely waterproof plug is perfect––it's 5" long, tapered from 1/2" to 1 1/2" wide. Variable-speed vibrations are delivered to your taboo happy spot, powered by 2 AAA batteries (sold separately). Add water-based lube for total satisfaction.