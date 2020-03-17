TULA Skincare

Clear It Up Acne Clearing + Tone Correcting Gel

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Acne Clearing Tone + Correcting Gel by TULA Skincare combats acne, keeps breakouts at bay and helps brighten your complexion. Fueled by 2% salicylic acid, this powerful formula boosts cell regeneration and purifies pores while probiotics soothe redness and inflammation.Key Ingredients: 2% Salicylic Acid: fights acne, fades blemishes and unclogs pores. Probiotics: calm and soothe inflammation. Azelaic Acid: minimizes the appearance of acne marks.