Tula

Clear It Up Acne Clearing And Tone Correcting Gel

$38.00

At Ulta

TULA's fast-acting Acne-Clearing Gel fights & prevents breakouts, while helping to brighten & fade the look of marks left by breakouts. Benefits Acne gel clears up acne with FDA approved 2% salicylic acid Prevents future breakouts Help brighten & fade the look of marks left by breakouts Helps improve skin smoothness Key Ingredients Probiotic Extracts: help improve skin smoothness Prebiotics (Chicory Root): help maintain skin balance Salicylic Acid: FDA-approved ingredient to treat & prevent acne Azelaic Acid & Niacinamide: help brighten & fade the look of marks left by breakouts Willowherb & Hyaluronic Acid: hydrate & help soothe skin Wild Mint & Mushroom: help refine the look of pores Does not contain live cultures