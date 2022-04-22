United States
Origins
Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask To Purify & Nourish
$36.00
At Ulta
Details Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask To Purify & Nourish Mask is a gentle purifying mask that deeply detoxes while nourishing skin, leaving it feeling comfortably clean, clear and conditioned. Benefits This purifying mask actively deep cleans and draws out deep-dwelling pore-cloggers, impurities and debris Nourishes skin Key Ingredients Bamboo Charcoal Wildflower & Fermented Honey Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Propylene Glycol Mineral Oil Petrolatum Paraffin Polyethylene beads Formaldehyde Animal Ingredients (except cruelty-free honey & beeswax) 100% Vegetarian
