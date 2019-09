In Common

Clear Haze Universal Shampoo

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At In Common

Clear Haze is a moisture-balancing universal shampoo that is designed for all hair types and textures. This luxurious, ultra-concentrated foam formula detoxifies to remove impurities while adding essential nutrients without weighing the hair down. Clear Haze keeps your crown nourished and your scalp balanced to promote healthy hair.