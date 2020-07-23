James Clear

Clear Habit Journal [flagship Size]

$24.00

A notebook based on science. A habit journal with 168 dot grid notebook pages, 12 habit trackers, and 12 one-line-per-day journal templates. Created by Baronfig in collaboration with James Clear. A NOTEBOOK BASED ON SCIENCE. You do not rise to the level of your goals—you fall to the level of your systems. FEATURES Content - Habit Trackers - Full Index - Split Grid - One Line Per Day - Four Toolkits Design - Two Bookmarks - Elastic Closure Band - Folder in Back - Numbered Pages - Pagebars TINY CHANGES, REMARKABLE RESULTS. Features twelve habit trackers. Each is perforated and can easily be torn out and hung on the fridge, placed on your desk, or displayed anywhere you choose. DOT GRID GOES PRO. Create your favorite spreads with an upgraded dot grid that features subtle markings for dividing pages into halves and thirds. EASY INDEX. QUICK JOURNAL. A full index gives you two full spreads to log your content. The One Line Per Day section helps you easily build a daily journaling habit. FOUR EXCLUSIVE TOOLKITS. Toolkits offer in-depth examples and layouts to help you be more productive, make better decisions, and stay healthy. Includes toolkits on Habit Tracking, Decision Making, Productivity, Health, and Fitness. FUNCTIONAL DESIGN FEATURES. Designed based on the customer-favorite Baronfig Confidant Hardcover Notebook, the Clear Habit Journal adds two bookmarks, an elastic closure, a folder in the back, and numbered pages. READ THE BOOK. USE THE JOURNAL. Clear Habit Journal offers a journaling system based on proven science. Read Atomic Habits and learn the science behind Clear to maximize your habit growth. Atomic Habits and Clear Habit Journal: Tiny changes, remarkable results.