Bliss

Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

$14.99 $11.25

Why is it different? A unique leave-on formula that’s gentle enough for daily use on all skin types. Exfoliates dead skin cells while clearing pores for a more even, radiant tone, plus visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles to reveal remarkably smoother, younger-looking skin. This exfoliant has an optimal pH range of 3.2–3.8. 2021 Glamour Beauty Award, Reader's Choice 2020 Beauty Heaven Beauty Award, Best Exfoliant Runner-Up 2020 Teen Vogue Blemish Award, Best Exfoliant 2019 Women & Home Beauty Award, Best Blemish Treatment 2019 GQ Grooming Award, Best Face Products for Men What does it do? Gently exfoliates built-up layers of dead skin, just like your skin did naturally when you were younger. It also effectively unclogs pores, optimising skin renewal and clarity for remarkably smoother, perfect-looking skin, smaller pores, a refined texture, and less visible lines and wrinkles. You will see results the first time you use it! How to use Gently apply using fingers or a cotton pad over entire face and neck, including the eye area (avoid lash line and eyelids) after cleansing and toning. Do not rinse. Start Slowly: Apply every other day and note skin's response. Then use up to twice daily. For daytime, always finish with SPF 15+. For nighttime, follow with the rest of your routine. If you have a salicylate allergy, check with your physician before using any products that contain salicylic acid.