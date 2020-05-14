Neutrogena

Clear Face Liquid-lotion Sunblock Spf 55

Won't cause break-outs: ultra-light, oil-free, waterproof. Clinically tested on acne prone skin. Non-comedogenic (won't clog pores); waterproof, sweatproof; fragrance free; paba free. Neutrogena Clear Face Sunblock provides break-out free sun protection - superior protection from the sun while helping keep skin clear of sunscreen break-outs. Formulated with helioplex, it provides superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Perfect for face and body, this liquid- lotion has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish so skin can breathe.