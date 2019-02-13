Urban Skin RX

Clear & Even Tone Clarifying Glycolic Pads

$18.98

Urban Skin Rx Clear and Even Tone Clarifying Glycolic Pads contain a powerful combination of Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid and Salicylic Acid that effectively exfoliates dead skin cells, promotes even skin tone, removes excess oil and leaves behind a breakout fighting formula. Combined with Phytic Acid and natural extracts, these multi-purpose pads are the perfect solution for improving the appearance of both dark marks and breakouts. Also works to minimize the signs of aging in oilier skin types.