CALPAK Travel

Clear Cosmetics Case

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At CALPAK Travel

Durable. Water-resistant. Lightweight. Self-care approved. This clear cosmetic bag is made for all your self-care and beauty needs. Designed with two spacious and clear compartments. Now you won’t forget a thing because it’s clearly all there for you to see. Plus a top handle to make this a go-to beauty bag for travel that flattens to fit perfectly in your luggage or duffel bag.