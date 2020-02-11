ToiletTree Products

Clear Acrylic Bathtub Caddy With Rust-proof Stainless Steel Handles

If you love Reading a Great Book and Soaking in a Warm Bubble Bath while sipping a drink and having a place to set your mobile phone nearby, then You’ll Love our Best Acrylic Tub Caddy; the strong, clear, See-Through Acrylic Surface lets you Enjoy Colorful Bath Bombs or Bubbles. The Smart Design of this Large Portable Bathroom Rack is a great addition to a Relaxing Luxury Bath where you can keep your e-reader, tablet, and cell phone close by; there is Room for Your Favorite Beverage too Designed to Last, you’ll appreciate the Generous Size of this Sturdy Caddy with room to set your grooming supplies, such as razors, shaving cream, tweezers, a mirror, fingernail clippers, and more; it’s Easy to Relax while bathing when you have what you need nearby High-Quality Stainless Steel and Rust-Proof Handles add an elegant design accent while also being Functional; clear acrylic design is Perfect for any Décor because it seamlessly blends into any bathroom style This caddy is 33 inches long and 9 inches deep, and Fits most Bathtubs; convenient handles make it easy to place the caddy across your tub and it Won’t Scratch the Bathtub’s Surface; it’s the Perfect Gift for the Bath Lover in your life.