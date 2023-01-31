Bissell

Cleanview Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

$118.44

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. SWIVEL STEERING FOR MAXIMUM MANEUVERABILITY. Makes cleaning around furniture and other obstacles easy. Filter replacement every 6 months TRIPLE ACTION BRUSH ROLL. Loosens, lifts and removes embedded pet hair. MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING WITH SCATTER-FREE TECHNOLOGY. Stop the scatter when tackling dry pet messes on hard surfaces. EDGE-TO-EDGE CLEANING. Tackle pet hair, dirt, and debris along edges and in corners. SPECIALIZED PET TOOLS INCLUDED. Comes with Pet TurboEraser tool to clean stairs, upholstery and more. EASY EMPTY DIRT TANK. Opens at the bottom with the press of a button, so cleaning up after cleanup is quick and mess-free. BISSELL® CleanView® Swivel Pet upright vacuum gives you the outstanding performance you’d expect from an expert floorcare company at a great price. It has specialized pet tools and features, so you know it’s designed for homes with pets. The TRIPLE ACTION™ Brush Roll lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair and its silk-like bristles work gently on hard floors to remove fine debris while also keeping it contained with Scatter-Free Technology. Just as its name suggests, CleanView® Swivel Pet vacuum has Swivel Steering to get around and under furniture and other obstacles in your home. Pair that with edge-to-edge cleaning capabilities and you can clean with confidence knowing that you’re getting more with each pass. As the vacuum captures dirt and debris, it passes through a filter while the multi-cyclonic suction helps keep dirt away from the motor and post-motor filter, for extended durability. At BISSELL, we know messes are not just contained to the floor, that’s why we packed CleanView® Swivel Pet vacuum with specialized pet tools that carry right on the machine – giving you convenient pet cleaning, on or above the floor. And this machine doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.