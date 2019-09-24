Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Croon

Cleansing Starter Fibers In Lavender

$26.00
At Croon
Description MADE TO cleanse your face remove makeup and impurities without a single chemical MADE FROM Cleansing MADE FROM: 20% Acrylic / 80% Polyester Exfoliating  MADE FROM: 65% Acrylic / 35% Polyester ITS SIZE IS diameter of 3.6” MADE IN AUSTRIA
Featured in 2 stories
Easy Beauty Tweaks That'll Save The Planet
by Erika Stalder
These Towels Remove Makeup & Help The Environment
by Thatiana Diaz