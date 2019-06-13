A package of pre-moistened, cotton wipes to deeply cleanse, nourish, and protect skin.What it is formulated to do:These convenient, cotton Cleansing Spa Water Cloths remove waterproof makeup and impurities while nourishing skin with mineral-rich cleansing spa water. Infused with six essential herbs to protect and nurture skinincluding rosemary leaf, sage leaf, lavender, artemsia princeps leaf, perilla ocymoides leaf, and ginger rootthey replenish, refresh, and cleanse for a smooth, healthy-looking complexion. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Sulfates - PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is also formulated without artificial colors, synthetic fragrance, and mineral oil derived from petroleum. Each cloth is made with cotton that is certified organic in Japan, suitable for sensitive skin and eyes, and not tested on animals.