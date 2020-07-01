Christophe Robin

Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

$53.00 $39.75

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

**Winner of SkinStore's 2019 Expert's Choice Award - Best Hair Care Product** A pioneer when it comes to scalp concerns, Christophe Robin launched his cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt in 2013. An instant success in the industry, the award-winning scrub has become a haircare saviour for both women and men. The best-selling scrub features a hybrid formula, combining two potent ingredients to soothe even the most sensitive scalps. Sea salt is an effective natural exfoliator that cleanses, removes impurities and restores balance to the scalp. The grains stimulate microcirculation in the scalp to supply the maximum amount of nutrients to the hair. The dissolvable grains provide a non-abrasive exfoliation, while a natural moisturizing agent from the new generation of active ingredients in hair care. the result is an instantly soothed scalp with relieved itching. Within 24 hours the scalp is restored to optimal hydration levels and irritation is reduced. Restore a balanced and soothed scalp that feels comfortable and refreshed for shiny, clean hair. Brand: Christophe Robin Range: Purifying Detox Directions: The scrub is fun and easy to apply, with no leave-in time! Use it as a shampoo by applying a small amount to wet hair. Delicately massage the scalp, concentrating on the nape of the neck. Add a small amount of water, lather, then rinse thoroughly. Ingredients: Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Water, Butylene Glycol, Cocamide Mea, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg-100 Stearate, Saccharide Isomerate, Hydrated Silica, Bisabolol, Menthyl Lactate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Evernia Furfuracea (Tree Moss) Extract, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate. Volume: 250ml