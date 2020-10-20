Christophe Robin

Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt (250ml)

An ideal detox treatment for sensitive or oily scalps, the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt cleanses, purifies and restores balance. For those who experience tingling and itching sensations after colouring their hair, this scrub can also be used as a soothing treatment. Formulated with Sea Salt and Sweet Almond Oil, we love how this purifying scrub soothes the scalp, refreshes the hair, and restores optimal hydration levels. Sea salt is an effective natural exfoliator that cleanses, removes impurities and restores balance to the scalp. The grains stimulate microcirculation in the scalp to supply the maximum amount of nutrients to the hair and provide a non-abrasive exfoliation. Including a natural moisturising agent from the new generation of active ingredients in hair care and free from parabens, silicones and colourants, it results in an instantly soothed scalp with relieved itching. Within 24 hours of using, the scalp is restored to optimal hydration levels, and irritation is reduced. The scalp feels comfortable and soothed, with shiny, clean hair. Christophe Robin is a haircare brand that centres the importance of revealing beauty through enhancing your natural qualities. Established in Paris in 1999 by its namesake, celebrity colourist Christophe Robin, the brand aims to emphasise a woman's natural beauty by nourishing the hair, maintaining scalp health and protecting colour. Drawing from its founder's extensive knowledge in hair colouring and hair styling, Christophe Robin makes use of a unique array of high-quality ingredients. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt is quick and easy to apply, and there’s no leave-in time. Depending on your hair's thickness, it can be used once or twice a week. When used as a shampoo, apply a small amount to wet hair. Delicately massage the scrub into your scalp, concentrating on the nape of the neck. Add a small amount of water, lather, then rinse thoroughly. Use alongside the Christophe Robin Cleansing and Volumizing Paste.