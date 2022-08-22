Shu Uemura

Cleansing Oil Shampoo – Anti Dandruff Soothing Cleanser

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A detoxifying cleansing oil shampoo for dandruff-prone hair. Cleanse, detoxify and rebalance the scalp with Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo - Anti Dandruff. This soothing shampoo deeply cleanses, leaving hair looking and feeling smooth and the scalp fresh and free of dandruff. Why Will I Love Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo - Anti Dandruff Soothing Cleanser? Detoxifying shampoo for dandruff-prone hair Deeply cleanses the hair and scalp Refreshes and purifies Leaves the scalp dandruff-free Smooths hair Enriched with Shiso Extract 400ml Shu Uemura Art of Hair Cleansing Oil Anti-Dandruff Soothing Cleanser is formulated with Shiso Extract to deeply cleanse the hair whilst detoxifying and rebalancing the scalp.