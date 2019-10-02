Eve Lom

Cleansing Oil Capsules

What it is: A cleansing capsule that dissolves impurities to leave skin soft, supple, and hydrated for up to 12 hours—one capsule for the perfect cleanse! Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Acne and Blemishes, and Oiliness Formulation: Oil Highlighted Ingredients: - Omega Fatty Acids (Grapeseed and Camelina Oil): Provides skin with a rich, gentle, hydrating cleanse, while simultaneously melting dirt and debris. - Signature Blend of Botanical Oils (Eucalyptus, Clove, Egyptian Chamomile, and Hops): Hydrates and conditions the skin. - Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract: Reduces the appearance of facial skin redness and helps to soothe the skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. What Else You Need to Know: Each velvety smooth EVE LOM Cleansing Oil Capsule dissolves all traces of impurities, including waterproof mascara. Formulated with essential omega fatty acids and the EVE LOM signature blend of botanical oils—eucalyptus, clove, Egyptian chamomile, and hops. These capsules are 100 percent biodegradable.