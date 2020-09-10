Tammy Fender

Cleansing Milk

$55.00

DESCRIPTION: A gentle, creamy cleansing milk blending soothing Lavender with purifying Fo-Ti. Physical Benefits Easily washes away impurities and removes makeup without irritating or over-drying the skin, leaving the complexion refreshed, soft and radiant. Restorative remedies, including Marigold Flower and Myrrh, encourage renewed cellular growth. How to Use: In a gentle circular motion, apply to face and neck morning and evening, removing with a warm moist cloth. Repeat if removing makeup, and follow with the Tammy Fender tonic or floral water best suited to your skin. INGREDIENTS: Fo-Ti: Renowned for its capacity to extend cellular longevity, contains alkaloids that demonstrate rejuvenating effects on the skin cells. Remarkably powerful antioxidants fend off free radicals. Rich in healing zinc. Lavender: A soothing anti-inflammatory and a natural antiseptic, instills calm on every level, reducing stress to the skin and to the nervous system, slowing the aging process. Simultaneously, boosts the blood's oxygen flow, increasing nutrients available to the skin cells. Marigold Flower: Celebrated for a remarkable ability to spark the generation of healthy new skin cells, including collagen; soothes a range of skin imbalances, reducing inflammation, while protecting skin with powerful antioxidants. Calms the heart and spirit. Myrrh: Encourages healthy new cell growth, strengthens immunity, and preserves skin tissue, while imparting anti-inflammatory properties; assists in the healing acne and dermatitis, and prevents scarring. *Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Water, *Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Water, *Rosa Centifolia (Rose) Flower Water, ^Behenyl Olivate (Olive), ^Stearyl Olivate (Olive), ^Glyceryl Stearate, Octyl Dodecanol (Olive), Beeswax, ^Decyl Glucoside, ^Sodium Myristoyl Sarcosinate, ^Cetearyl Alcohol, ^Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Sclerotium Gum (Mushroom), ^Sodium Chloride, ^Lecithin, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Sweet Orange) Oil