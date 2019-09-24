Olay

Cleansing Infusion Facial Cleanser With Deep Sea Kelp

Redefine clean with Olay Cleansing Infusion Hydrating Glow Facial Cleanser with Deep Sea Kelp and Aloe Extract. Our exclusive formula infuses a non-stripping cleanser with our best biorenewing hydrators to actually improve your skin's condition as you wash. The creamy lather draws out surface dirt, oil, makeup and impurities without drying the skin. Our unique hydrating ingredients act more like your skin's natural lipids to renew skin's surface from within.Skin is left feeling smooth, clean and hydrated, so skin's surface reflects light for a natural glow.