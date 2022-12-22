Alder New York

Gently exfoliating 1% glycolic acid & jojoba seeds Hydrating jojoba & shea butter & collagen boosting sea kelp Ultra-rich creamy lather from a palm-oil free, coconut-derived cleansing system Certified vegan by Vegan Action Unscented & Fragrance free This fragrance-free soap uses 1% glycolic acid and nourishing sea kelp to leave skin feeling refreshed, smooth, and hydrated. Made with a palm-oil free, coconut-derived cleansing system for an ultra-rich creamy lather. Plus hydrating jojoba oil and shea butter, and gently exfoliating jojoba seeds. This is skincare for your body.