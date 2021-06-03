United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Alder New York
Cleansing Body Bar
$12.99
At Alder New York
Inspired by our cult favorite Everyday Face Cleanser, this fragrance-free soap uses 1% glycolic acid and nourishing sea kelp to leave skin feeling refreshed, smooth, and hydrated. Made with a palm-oil free, coconut-derived cleansing system for an ultra-rich creamy lather. Plus hydrating jojoba oil and shea butter, and gently exfoliating jojoba seeds. This is skincare for your body. Packaged in an FSC certified 30% recycled carton.