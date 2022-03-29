Bloomi

Highlights Gentle foaming wash designed for all bodies to cleanse intimate skin Plant-based, gentle formula without glycerin, parabens, synthetic fragrances or ingredients that disrupt intimate skin Aloe-vera based to help with sensitive intimate skin Unscented, no added fragrances Cruelty-free and vegan PH-balanced formula (5.0-5.5) to support your intimate skin microbiome Made with sustainable, compostable treeless carton Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies