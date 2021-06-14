It Cosmetics

Cleanse & Hydrate Skincare Set

$85.00 $67.68

CLEANSE & HYDRATE SET - Reveal your most radiant-looking skin with this combo from IT Cosmetics! Includes a 2 oz jar of Confidence in a Cream, a 5 oz bottle of Confidence in a Cleanser, and the Heavenly Luxe Facial Cleansing & Exfoliating Mitt. CONFIDENCE IN A CREAM - Discover the #1 anti-aging facial moisturizer in America! Confidence in a Cream is a quick-absorbing super cream that helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, while providing continuous 24-hour hydration. CONFIDENCE IN A CLEANSER - Great skin starts with confidence! Confidence in a Cleanser is a breakthrough, one-step skincare solution that gently cleanses & moisturizes while leaving your skin feeling soft, refreshed and perfectly balanced. FACIAL CLEANSING & EXFOLIATING MITT - This Heavenly Luxe accessory features soft, tiny bristles on one side to help invigorate and exfoliate skin, while larger bristles on the other side help gently remove all traces of makeup & impurities. IT REALLY WORKS - With clinical insights from plastic surgeons, plus ingredient and skincare expertise from dermatologists, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving products that give you real results!