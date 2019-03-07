Aunt Fannie's

Cleaning Vinegar Wipes

Clean, with the power of vinegar! Aunt Fannie’s Cleaning Vinegar Wipes are made up of an effective, non-toxic formula with micobiomic ingredients. Each of us is our own microbiome, with gazillions of invisible allies that keep us healthy, safe and strong. Your home has a microbiome, too. Get truly clean—quick—with these safe yet ruthlessly effective wipes. Lavender: White Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Surfactant (myristyl glucoside), Rosemary Oil, Lavandin Grosso Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Oil, Orange Oil, Peppermint Oil. Lime Mint: White Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Surfactant (myristyl glucoside), Lemon Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Orange Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil. Mandarin: White Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Surfactant (myristyl glucoside), Grapefruit Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Mandarin Oil, Orange Oil. Eucalyptus: White Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Surfactant (myristyl glucoside), Eucalyptus Globulus Oil, Mint Oil, Orange Terpenes, Spearmint Oil. Bright Lemon: Distilled White Vinegar, Sugar Surfactant (Caprylyl/Myristyl Glucoside), Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil, Peppermint Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Orange Peel Oil, Spearmint Oil. Use on kitchens, counters, bathrooms, high chairs. Be sure to test wipe a small, inconspicuous area prior to use. Not recommended for unsealed natural stone or wood. Pull out wipe from center of roll and feed through the lid. Next wipe will feed through lid automatically. Keep lid closed tightly after use to retain moisture.