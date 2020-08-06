AmazonBasics

Cleaning Duster, 5-pack, Blue & White

5-pack of hand-held, multi-purpose dusters with plastic handles for indoor use 3 interchangeable duster heads for a variety of cleaning jobs Tapered shape allows you to access hard-to-reach nooks and crannies Includes microfiber, soft cloth, and ribbed duster heads Ideal for use on shelving, ledges, countertops, appliances, car interiors and more Basics General-Purpose Duster with 3 Different Attachments - 5-Pack