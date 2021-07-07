Apa Beauty

Elegantly designed and highly effective, the Apa Clean White Sonic Toothbrush features three unique modes to clean, whiten, and massage the teeth and gums to optimum health. Sonic technology delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, thoroughly cleaning and polishing the teeth while remaining gentle on enamel. The Details Timed interval brushing includes a built-in timer for a complete clean Long-life battery with charge-level indicator comes with USB and wall adapter charging options Includes two brush heads - one with premium whitening bristles to remove stains, and one with soft bristles to gently clean This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. APAR-WU10 Manufacturer Style No. 10001 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.