Clorox

Clean-up All Purpose Cleaner, 32 Fl Oz

$3.58

One 32 ounce spray bottle of Clorox clean-up all purpose cleaner with bleach, fresh scent All purpose cleaner powered by bleach removes tough stains on contact Kills 99.9% of common household germs Quickly and effectively disinfects and deodorizes with a fresh scent Can be used on multiple surfaces indoors and outdoors Clorox Clean-Up all purpose bleach spray cleaner is designed to quickly and effectively clean, disinfect and deodorize a variety of surfaces both indoors and outdoors, while leaving behind a pleasant fresh scent. It removes tough kitchen and bath stains, grease and dirt on contact, while killing over 99% of germs. This household cleaner can be used on multiple hard, nonporous surfaces throughout your home, including kitchen sinks, counters, refrigerators, appliances, tubs, toilets, fiberglass, floors, showers and tiles. With the Smart Tube technology bottle, you are guaranteed to spray every last drop. The easy to use trigger lets you spray into corners and hard to reach places. This cleaner leaves your home sparkling clean and smelling fresh. Clorox Clean Up Cleaner with Bleach gets the job done.