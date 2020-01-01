Barefoot Scientist

Clean Slate

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Barefoot Scientist

Clean Slate™ rapidly returns your feet to their natural state of pristine cleanliness with a blend of soothing essential oils, anti-inflammatory flower, fruit and root extracts, and deep moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil. Each extra-large, ultra-durable towelette is designed with both an exfoliating side and a softer buffing side, and infused with a specialized triple-acting formula that naturally breaks down dirt, sweat and oil to quickly cleanse, purify and moisturize your feet. Your feet will feel instantly refreshed, clean and relaxed. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologist-tested. Vegan. Free of Phthalates & Parabens. Cruelty Free.