Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 protects skin against harsh UV rays while absorbing excess oil. Not only does this REN Clean Skincare formula harness the broad-spectrum protection of zinc oxide, but it also boasts shine-controlling rice starch and antioxidant-rich yellow passion fruit seed.Key Ingredients: Non-Nano Zinc Oxide: provides a physical shield that effectively blocks and reflects UVA, UVB and Blue Light Rays, preventing aging and sun pigmentation.. Yellow Passion Fruit Seed Extract: known for its antioxidant properties, boosts the skin's internal defense system to help protect from pollution and free radical damage.. Rice Starch: absorbs oil, controls shine and minimizes pore appearance while soothing irritation.. Key Benefits: Provides a physical shield that effectively blocks and reflects UVA, UVB and Blue Light Rays, preventing aging and sun pigmentation.. Boosts the skin's internal defense system to help protect from pollution and free radical damage.. Absorbs oil, controls shine and minimizes pore appearance while soothing irritation..