A mattifying, all-clean, mineral sunscreen that helps reflect the sun's rays.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Pores, Dryness, and RednessFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Non-Nano Zinc Oxide: A physical shield that effectively blocks and reflects UVA, UVB and Blue Light Rays, preventing aging and sun pigmentation.- Yellow Passion Fruit Seed Extract: Antioxidant action boosts the skin's internal defense system to help protect from pollution and free radical damage.- Rice Starch: Absorbs oil, controls shine and minimizes pore appearance while soothing irritation.