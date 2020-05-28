Sunday Riley

Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivela

Why We Love It Clear away hair product buildup, sebum, dead skin, and pollution for a cleaner, healthier-looking scalp and refreshed hair, while nurturing your scalp with vitamins, minerals and free fatty acids. This clarifying scalp serum is in a gentle, micellar water base, to lift away dirt as it rinses out of your hair. Free fatty acids, jasmine essential oil, and rosewater rehydrate the scalp, without making the hair oily, for a full-spectrum, clarifying, cleansing, and hydrating rinse-off scalp treatment.