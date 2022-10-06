Intimately

Clean Lines Long Sleeve

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 78642022; Color Code: 066 A soft and seamless essential, this go-to long sleeve features a square neckline and formfitting silhouette. Fit: Formfitting, fitted sleeves, slightly cropped Features: Soft fabrication, seamless design, square neckline Why We <3 It: This soft long sleeve is a goes-with-everything wardrobe staple. Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA