Ghost Democracy
Clean Lightweight Daily Face Moisturizer
$28.00
At Ghost Democracy
An oil-free, lightweight daily face moisturizer that intensely hydrates for refreshed, balanced skin all day. Non-greasy and quick-absorbing. For all skin types. [No sulfates, no silicones, no essential oils, no drying alcohols, no added fragrance, no phthalates, no parabens, no mineral oil, no synthetic dyes, no propylene glycol, no formaldehyde, no MEA, DEA, TEA, no PEG compounds, no EDTA.]