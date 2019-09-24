Banila Co

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original

Clean it Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm Original is a hypoallergenic cleanser that transforms from sherbet-like texture into smooth oil when applied onto your skin. Developed to remove even waterproof makeup and all of your skin’s impurities in just one step. Zero Balance Technology deeply cleanses and gently exfoliates without stripping the skin, leaving it hydrated and fresh. Formulated with Active botanicals, Hot Springs Water, Vitamin E and Vitamin C for a healthy complexion . Formulated without: Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Mineral oil, Alcohol, Artificial coloring . Product details provided by: BANILA CO / BANILA CO USA direct headquarters located in South Korea and USA .