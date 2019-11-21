Banila Co

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peach and Lily

BANILA CO. CLEAN IT ZERO CLEANSING BALM $19.00 4.8 star rating 204 Reviews -+ available for orders over $35 ⓘ Add to Wishlist This best-selling cleanser is a cult classic. It comes in a solid, sherbert form that melts into an oil-type cleanser when it comes into contact with skin, going deep into pores to pull out oil and grime while dissolving stubborn makeup and sunscreen. Harnessing the power of bamboo extract (soothes skin) and acerola extract (restores skin), this Original cleansing balm also contains onsen water, bringing the benefits of Asian hot springs into your bathroom. A bright floral scent helps calm and cheer your senses as you massage this balm onto your skin, providing it with a deep, hydrating cleanse that leaves skin feeling soft and supple. Follow with a water-based cleanser. This cleanser is ideal for all skin types. Size: 100 ml Suitable for all skin types