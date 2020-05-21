The Glowcery

Clean Greens Superfood Serum Facial Oil

Soothe skin inflammations, deeply moisturise and brighten overall skin tone with our fast-absorbing Clean Greens Superfood Facial Serum Oil created to feed the skin the essential omega fatty acids, brightening vitamins and moisturising minerals it needs to look and feel healthy. Packed with potent, fresh, plant-based ingredients from 20 antioxidant-rich, cold-pressed oils, this superfood oil, will balance, moisturise and restore a healthy glow to the skin.