Three Main

Clean Green Starter Kit

$22.99 $11.50

Buy Now Review It

At Three Main

*Please note that only 1 discounted Starter Kit per household may be ordered. If you'd like additional Starter Kits, you can obtain them by purchasing for $22.99. The Starter Kit includes the Multi-Surface Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, and Dish Soap, all in refillable, reusable 16oz aluminum bottles that are made in the USA. Refill subscriptions include 1 or more sets of Bathroom Cleaner, Liquid Dish Soap, and Multi-Surface Cleaner delivered every 1, 2, or 3 months. Subscribers also receive access to our zero-waste, refill recycling program.