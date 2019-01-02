Not Your Mother's

Clean Freak Purifying Shampoo

$5.99

A shampoo that's good for you, your hair and the environment, that's what you want? Then get to squeezing because Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Purifying Shampoo was made with you and Mother Nature in mind. This eco-friendly formula will cleanse hair without using harsh chemicals (no sulfates, silicones, parabens or dyes!). It's biodegradable so it won't clog your pipes (or your pores)! Infused with wild water mint extracts to revitalize stressed out hair and raspberry extracts to moisturize and soothe, you and your hair will be singing kumbaya as soon as you step out of the shower.