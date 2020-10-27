Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Sometimes it feels good just to have a nice candle giving off some extra fragrance while you're busy with your chores. A Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Apple Cider Candle can help you do exactly that. Let the relaxing, wonderfully soothing acorn spice scent fill your room. Acorn Spice scented candles are a special autumn surprise. The satisfying, nutty scent of acorn is blended with a touch of cinnamon and vanilla for an irresistible air of comfort and warmth. The cute recyclable glass candle jar makes it a great candle gift idea as well. All candles are made from vegetable, cottonseed and soy wax. The lead-free cotton candle wick makes for a long lasting candle with a 25-hour burn time and provides garden fresh fragrance while you clean or relax at home. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, bar soaps, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer's – rooted in goodness.DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Trim wick to ¼ inch before each lighting. For best results, burn candle 2-3 hours at one time. Nonmetal, lead-free wick.USES: Adds some extra fragrance to your house and glass jelly jar is reusable.WARNINGS: WARNING: To prevent fire or injury: Burn within sight. Never burn a candle on or near anything that can catch fire. Keep out reach of children and pets. Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to ¼” (6 mm) before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surfaces. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than 4 hours. Stop using when ¼” (6 mm) of wax remains. Do not extinguish with lid or water. Do not reuse. Recycle glass jar after use.INGREDIENTS: Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fragrance, Cinnamomum Cassia Leaf Oil, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Leaf Oil, Contains Fragrance Allergens