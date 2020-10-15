Mrs. Meyers

Clean Day Scented Soy Candle

Made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax Nonmetal, lead free candle wick burns for 25 hours for a long lasting lavender scent Bright and bold pumpkin warms our hearts and homes Fall for this familiar scent while it’s in season Comes in a recyclable glass candle jar makes for an easy gift Mrs. Meyer's produces cruelty free candles None of our products are tested on animals Sometimes it feels good just to have a nice candle giving off some extra fragrance while you're busy with your chores. A Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Pumpkin Candle can help you do exactly that. Let the bright and bold pumpkin scent warm your home and heart. Whether baking pie, roasting seeds or carving a toothy grin, that fresh, friendly scent is always welcome. Fall for this familiar scent while it’s in season. The cute recyclable glass candle jar makes it a great gift idea as well. All candles are made from vegetable, cottonseed and soy wax. The lead-free cotton candle wick has a 25-hour burn time and provides garden fresh fragrance while you clean or relax at home. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, bar soaps, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer’s – rooted in goodness.