Frame

Clean Cropped Blazer In Flax

$598.00 $419.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frame

Description Crafted from wrinkle-resistant linen, this cropped single-breasted blazer embodies modern suiting style paired with Bermuda shorts or trousers in the same eco-friendly fabric, or pair with denim or over a minidress for a polished look. Closure-free for a sleek profile.