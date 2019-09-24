Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Clean & Clear

Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub With Salicylic Acid

$4.99
At Target
Exfoliates skin to lift away the trapped dirt, oil and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.
Featured in 2 stories
Pro Tips For Battling Under-The-Skin Pimples
by Erika Stalder
The Blackhead Removal Products Dermatologists Use
by Erika Stalder