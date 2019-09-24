Clean & Clear

Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Facial Cleanser Salicylic Acid

Fight acne and soothe your skin with CLEAN & CLEAR Acne TRIPLE CLEAR Cleanser. This daily acne face wash is designed to fight breakouts in three different ways by effectively removing pore-clogging oil, treating breakouts while also soothing skin, and working to help prevent future breakouts. The refreshing facial cleanser features an oil-free formula made with aloe, mint and salicylic acid, an acne medicine that targets existing pimples while helping to prevent new breakouts from forming. Suitable for all skin types, this cooling face wash leaves skin looking clearer and feeling refreshed and is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.