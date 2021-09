Fudge Professional

Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Violet-toning Shampoo And Conditioner Bundle

£30.00 £20.10

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Brighten coloured blonde hair with the Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Violet-Toning Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle. The innovative bundle is packed with everything you need for the ultimate relaxing evening, resulting in tresses that appear softer, bouncier and ashier.