Dr. Brandt

Clean Biotic Ph-balanced Yogurt Cleanser With Chlorophyll

C$44.00

At Sephora

A multitasking, pH balanced yogurt cleanser that instantly melts away dirt, pollution, makeup, and excess oilwithout stripping the skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Redness and Dryness Highlighted Ingredients:- Biotic Balancing Complex: Helps the skin maintain its balance of naturally-occurring flora for an optimal topical environment barrier.\t\t- Antioxidant Blend (Green Tea, White Tea, and Grapeseed Extract): Helps protect the skin from free radical damages.\t\t- Chlorophyll: Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it helps detoxify, reduce irritation, and soothe the skin.\t\t Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: A proprietary Biotic Balancing Complex™ supports the growth of beneficial bacterial flora to maintain healthy pH levels, while an antioxidant-rich chlorophyll complex further helps reduce irritation to soothe the skin. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin retain moisture, leaving skin hydrated and supple.