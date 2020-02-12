Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Primera
Clean Berry Lip Mask
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A leave-on lip mask that helps cushion, soothe, and protect with a natural mix of conditioning butters and extracts.
More from Primera
Primera
Glow Is All You Seed Intro Kit
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Primera
Wild Seed Firming Serum
$74.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Primera
Mild Facial Peeling Gel
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Primera
Miracle Seed Essence
$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted